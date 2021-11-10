 
Sushant Singh's ex Ankita Lokhande set to marry beau Vicky Jain in December

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her long-time beau Vicky Jain this December, reported Pinkvilla.

The Pavitra Rishta star, who dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier, took to her Instagram stories recently to fuel speculation about her impending wedding with a picture of customised footwear embroidered with the words ‘Bride-to-be’.

The picture also showed a box that said ‘Happy Bride’.

Ankita also turned to Instagram to share a picture of her hand holding that of Vicky’s with the caption, “EACH OTHER is the best and only thing in life that we have to hold on to.”

Close sources suggest that the two are set to marry in the first half of December, tentatively on the dates 12, 13 and 14, and that official invites have also been handed out to close friends and family. 

