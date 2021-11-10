Prince William, Kate to move to Windsor to be close to the Queen?

William and Kate are planning to relocate from their permanent home in Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton may move to Windsor, where the Queen is based currently, to be close to her.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are planning to relocate from their permanent home in Kensington Palace to give support to the monarch as she struggles with her health.

According to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, the Queen is getting older and she wants to spend more time with her grandchildren.

“I think there are a number of reasons why they would want to make such a move, and absolutely proximity to the Queen is one of them," Sacerdoti told Express UK.



“She’s had a pretty tough year, including losing Prince Philip, and one doesn’t picture the Queen alone...She’s definitely going to be feeling a sense of solitude related to losing her husband, something that many people will be familiar with,” Sacerdoti said.

“If William and Kate move to be closer to her, that could certainly help in that respect, and indeed [to have] children there," the expert concluded.