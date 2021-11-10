Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ enters 100 crore club

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi has collected over 100 crore within five days of its release on Wednesday.



Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi has amassed 102.81 crore at the domestic box office since its release on Friday, November 5.

This is Akshay Kumar’s 15th film to enter the 100 crore club.

Director Rohit Shetty turned to Instagram and shared the statistic with the fans and thanked them for their love and support.

Katrina and Akshay also shared the same post and expressed their gratitude to the fans for the 100 crore milestone.



Film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

It was set to release in March 2020, however, due to coronavirus pandemic it was delayed several times.