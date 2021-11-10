 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears shares major wedding update

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Britney Spears shares major wedding update

Britney Spears has made it known that preparations for her to walk down the aisle are underway.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos in which she was donning a pink princess-style gown which she clarified was not her wedding dress.

However, she did give fans an update on the wedding plans, as she is gearing up to say ‘I do’ to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

She revealed that Donatella Versace will be designing the Toxic hit-maker’s dream dress.

"No … this is not my wedding dress," Britney wrote. "bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak …. Have a good night folks !!!!"

More From Entertainment:

Anchor Brian Williams quits NBC News after 28 years

Anchor Brian Williams quits NBC News after 28 years
Dwayne Johnson lands on Netflix in heist movie 'Red Notice'

Dwayne Johnson lands on Netflix in heist movie 'Red Notice'
Gigi Hadid, Yolanda 'never had an issue' with Zayn Malik's altercation incident: report

Gigi Hadid, Yolanda 'never had an issue' with Zayn Malik's altercation incident: report
‘Mona Lisa’ copy goes under the hammer for 210,000 euros in Paris auction

‘Mona Lisa’ copy goes under the hammer for 210,000 euros in Paris auction
Paul Rudd dishes wife's 'adorable' reaction to 'People's Sexiest Man Alive' title

Paul Rudd dishes wife's 'adorable' reaction to 'People's Sexiest Man Alive' title
Meghan Markle once again defends her stance on 'paid leave'

Meghan Markle once again defends her stance on 'paid leave'
Travis Scott's Astroworld concertgoer declared brain dead

Travis Scott's Astroworld concertgoer declared brain dead

Prince William, Kate to move to Windsor to be close to the Queen?

Prince William, Kate to move to Windsor to be close to the Queen?

Scott Disick finds a new sweetheart after Kourtney’s engagement

Scott Disick finds a new sweetheart after Kourtney’s engagement
Here's why Angelina Jolie has not watched 'majority' of her own films

Here's why Angelina Jolie has not watched 'majority' of her own films
Britney Spears drops bombshell wedding update ahead of crucial conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears drops bombshell wedding update ahead of crucial conservatorship hearing
Shailene Woodley slams those bashing Aaron Rodgers over COVID-19 diagnosis

Shailene Woodley slams those bashing Aaron Rodgers over COVID-19 diagnosis

Latest

view all