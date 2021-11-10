Britney Spears shares major wedding update

Britney Spears has made it known that preparations for her to walk down the aisle are underway.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos in which she was donning a pink princess-style gown which she clarified was not her wedding dress.

However, she did give fans an update on the wedding plans, as she is gearing up to say ‘I do’ to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

She revealed that Donatella Versace will be designing the Toxic hit-maker’s dream dress.

"No … this is not my wedding dress," Britney wrote. "bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak …. Have a good night folks !!!!"