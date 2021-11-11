 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Watch: BTS’ Jungkook saves the life of TV host Kim Sung-joo

By
HAHiba Anjum

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Watch: BTS’ Jungkook saves the life of TV host Kim Sung-joo
Watch: BTS’ Jungkook saves the life of TV host Kim Sung-joo

BTS’ Jungkook heartwarming bravery in the face of danger, at the 2016 DMC Festival, has been brought to light.

This news has been brought forward in a report by Koreaboo, and according to their findings, Jungkook once saved the life of television host Kim Sung-joo.

The host revealed this news, back in 2018, himself, on the variety TV show, Visiting Teacher. It all happened just before BTS’ performance.

At the time the group was supposed to perform their hit song Fire, and as part of that performance, they were all supposed to make individual entrances.

He started off by explaining that he had no idea the stage lifts had been lowered at the time and completely fell back into the cavity.

“I was walking backwards and I just fell inside the lift,” he started off by admitting.

“I fell inside the lift but fell on top of someone. Jungkook was right there. [He] actually saved my life once. I almost died.”

To this day, Sung-joo thanks him for his timely save.

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Astroworld barred from calling attendees ‘victims’: ‘They were just smurfs’

Astroworld barred from calling attendees ‘victims’: ‘They were just smurfs’
Billboards against Prince William 'upset' MP Julian Knight

Billboards against Prince William 'upset' MP Julian Knight
I thought I could never do it: Rebel Wilson details incredible weight loss journey

I thought I could never do it: Rebel Wilson details incredible weight loss journey

Billie Eilish reveals the name of her favourite fictional character

Billie Eilish reveals the name of her favourite fictional character

Will Smith shares how Venus, Serena Williams reacted to father's biography

Will Smith shares how Venus, Serena Williams reacted to father's biography
Dua Lipa promotes Kosovan movie 'Hive'

Dua Lipa promotes Kosovan movie 'Hive'
Hailey Bieber looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photo-shoot for Victoria's Secret

Hailey Bieber looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photo-shoot for Victoria's Secret
Paul Rudd jokes about being named 'sexiest man alive'

Paul Rudd jokes about being named 'sexiest man alive'

Travis Scott no stranger to promoting violence in his concert

Travis Scott no stranger to promoting violence in his concert

Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion video footage is out

Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion video footage is out
Ariana Grande's 'The Voice' team share pleasant surprises of singer

Ariana Grande's 'The Voice' team share pleasant surprises of singer

What makes Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively the most popular Hollywood couple?

What makes Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively the most popular Hollywood couple?

Latest

view all