Astroworld barred from calling attendees ‘victims’: ‘They were just smurfs’

The alleged attempts by the Astroworld event management team to cover up the concert tragedy as a ‘smurf’ has caught mainstream attention.

According to the document, CODE ADAM is the situational code word used for any and all emergencies by the event management team. It is used for any and all announcements, from reporting missing children to bomb threats and even active shooter alerts.

The event’s executive producer and festival director, whose names have been redacted for privacy sake are the only ones in authority to stop an event.



CODE ADAM also gives staffers the go-ahead to "watch for individuals attempting to arouse the crowd" and "monitor behaviour for escalation."

According to Chron, it is currently unclear whether the code word ‘smurf’ was enforced, however, eyewitness statements reveal all victims were referred to as such.