Thursday Nov 11 2021
Ariana Grande’s ‘Voice’ team shares what sets her apart: ‘She’s so real’

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Award-winning songwriter Ariana Grande has a softer side to her, much to the surprise of her Voice team leads.

Voice contestant Holly Forbes made this claim while speaking to People magazine.

she started off by praising her ‘real’ side and gushed that not many with her celebrity status have a big a heart as she does.

He was quoted telling the outlet, "The most unexpected thing about Ariana, to me, is just how big her heart is."

"You know, she's always checking on us. We got the chance to meet some her close family members and friends, and she's so loving to everyone."

While "People might have opinions on her, and I didn't know how she'd be as a person at first, but she's just incredible.”

Before concluding she added, "It was unexpected to meet someone of her celebrity status who is so real and kind." 

