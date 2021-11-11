 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Benedict Cumberbatch almost rejected 'sexist' role of Doctor Strange

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

This revelation was made by Benedict Cumberbatch himself during an interview with Esquire
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is loved far and wide for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Strange.

However, fans may not be aware of the fact that the iconic role was almost passed on by the Sherlock star.

This revelation was made by the Avengers: Endgame actor himself during an interview with Esquire.

"I kind of had my doubts about it, from just going into the comics. I thought, 'This is a very dated, sexist character,'" he said.

"And it's very tied up in that crossover, that kind of East meets West occultism movement of the '60s and '70s."

"They sort of sold me on the bigger picture, on 'Oh no, don't worry, this will be very much a character of his time. And, yes, he has attitude problems… but this is what we envisage,'” he went on to explain.

"They came back and said, 'We don't want anyone else to do it,'" he added.

