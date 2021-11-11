Justin Bieber’s team sends legal notice to his parody artist

Justin Bieber’s team sent a legal letter to his parody who was exhibiting the singer’s fake ‘profound and erotic’ art-pieces.

According to Page Six, the founder of Satellite Art Show, Brian Whiteley, received a legal notice, accusing him of “direct infringement of our client’s intellectual property rights.”

In response, Whiteley’s lawyer, Ronald Kuby, took a position that the exhibition was a work of satire.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that your client, Justin Bieber, either does not get epigrammatic parody or does not think it is funny,” Kuby stated.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn artist revealed his intentions behind the parody, “As an artist who’s been trying to break through and make it, I thought it would be interesting to see the power of celebrity and the lure of the mega gallery,” quoted Artnet.

He also explained why he chose the Canadian singer for his ‘celeb power experiment'.

Whiteley said, “I’ve been told I kind of look like Justin, so it made sense to choose him.”