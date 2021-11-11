 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber’s team sends legal notice to his parody artist

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Justin Bieber’s team sends legal notice to his parody artist
Justin Bieber’s team sends legal notice to his parody artist 

Justin Bieber’s team sent a legal letter to his parody who was exhibiting the singer’s fake ‘profound and erotic’ art-pieces.

According to Page Six, the founder of Satellite Art Show, Brian Whiteley, received a legal notice, accusing him of “direct infringement of our client’s intellectual property rights.”

In response, Whiteley’s lawyer, Ronald Kuby, took a position that the exhibition was a work of satire.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that your client, Justin Bieber, either does not get epigrammatic parody or does not think it is funny,” Kuby stated.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn artist revealed his intentions behind the parody, “As an artist who’s been trying to break through and make it, I thought it would be interesting to see the power of celebrity and the lure of the mega gallery,” quoted Artnet.

He also explained why he chose the Canadian singer for his ‘celeb power experiment'.

Whiteley said, “I’ve been told I kind of look like Justin, so it made sense to choose him.” 

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing as she rocks leopard print dress in new photoshoot

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing as she rocks leopard print dress in new photoshoot
Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut
'Ryan Reynolds uses his mom's Netflix account': Dwayne Johnson teases 'Red Notice' co-star

'Ryan Reynolds uses his mom's Netflix account': Dwayne Johnson teases 'Red Notice' co-star
Meghan Markle criticised for wearing 'inappropriate' dress, copying Emma Stone's 'Cruella' look

Meghan Markle criticised for wearing 'inappropriate' dress, copying Emma Stone's 'Cruella' look
Lily Collins shares adorable BTS look from Emily in Paris: 'Queens of hearts'

Lily Collins shares adorable BTS look from Emily in Paris: 'Queens of hearts'
From one sexiest man to another: Ryan Reynolds tells Paul Rudd not to do this

From one sexiest man to another: Ryan Reynolds tells Paul Rudd not to do this
Meghan Markle apologises for misleading court over biography

Meghan Markle apologises for misleading court over biography
Kris Jenner introduces Corey Gamble as ‘amazing partner’ in birthday post

Kris Jenner introduces Corey Gamble as ‘amazing partner’ in birthday post
Kylie Jenner’s reps shut rumours of her ‘losing millions’ amid Astroworld incident

Kylie Jenner’s reps shut rumours of her ‘losing millions’ amid Astroworld incident

Pete Davidson takes a dig at Nick Jonas' career: 'Nick's a legit actor now'

Pete Davidson takes a dig at Nick Jonas' career: 'Nick's a legit actor now'
Here’s why Ed Sheeran considers her daughter, Lyra a ‘miracle’

Here’s why Ed Sheeran considers her daughter, Lyra a ‘miracle’

Meghan Markle dazzles as she gushes over Harry at New York Event

Meghan Markle dazzles as she gushes over Harry at New York Event

Latest

view all