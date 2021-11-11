 
Thursday Nov 11 2021
Vicky Kaushal reflects on living in a '10 by 10' house in past

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Vicky Kaushal, getting candid about his challenging domestic conditions in past, revealed that when his family used to live in a 10 by 10 house.

During his appearance on Discovery PlusInto The Wild with Bear Grylls, the Raazi actor told the viewers that his childhood house did not even have a separate kitchen or bathroom.

The episode which is slated to release on Friday will show Kaushal stating, “I grew up in a house which was practically the size of a little bigger than this shack that we've created.”

“A 10 by 10 house with no separate kitchen or bathroom. That's where I was born. And from there on, it has been my family's journey,” he said.

Detailing his families’ journey, the 33-year-old actor said, “And we've seen each step of the ladder, you know, as a family. And that I think makes you a very strong person in the journey.”

The Sanju star is in the spotlight lately for his engagement rumours with the Bollywood diva, Katrina Kaif. 

However, none of them has given a nod to the speculations. 

