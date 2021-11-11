 
Thursday Nov 11 2021
The Archies: Zoya Akhtar surprises fans with her new project

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar surprised her fans with the announcement of her next project The Archies.

Gully Boy, is one of the finest filmmakers in the Bollywood industry who never fails to impress the audience with her creativity in movies. The director took to Instagram and revealed her next project as The Archies based on the popular comics Archie.

The 49-year-old director posted a comic strip wherein Archie along with his friends Jughead, Veronica and Betty were seen strolling down a road and seeing the announcement about Zoya’s film. While Betty looks happy about the movie, Veronica was seen wandering about the cast.

There have been speculations about Zoya launching Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda but she did not make any announcement yet. But she did reveal that The Archies will have an OTT release and will premiere on Netflix.

She captioned the post as, “Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! “The Archies” is A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix”.

