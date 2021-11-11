 
sports
Pakistan vs Australia semi-final: Australia win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam flipping the coin in the T20 World Cup semi-final versus Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, November 11, 2021. — Photo courtesy Twitter/@TheRealPCB
DUBAI: Australia on Thursday decided to bowl first again Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semi-final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, after skipper Aaron Finch won the toss.

Both teams are unchanged from their last matches.

Pakistan breathed a sigh of relief earlier today as cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik were been declared fit to play against Australia.

In an update, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that a medical panel reviewed their fitness and okayed their participation in the crucial encounter.

In a virtual press conference two days back, Babar Azam has said he was confident that the Men in Green will maintain the momentum and perform well against Australia in the semi-final.

Some minor flaws have been pointed out in all the matches which sometimes relate to batting and sometimes bowling, Babar said.

He said sometimes fielding lapses were also noted. "It is good that we are trying to fix these issues," he said.

Squads

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

