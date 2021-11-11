Pics: Zendaya looks gorgeous in Vera Wang outfit as she graces 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

Zendaya turned all heads around as the diva arrived at 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday.

The Euphoria star is no new to giving some major fashion goals as she always leaves fans awe-struck with her different yet classy style statement.

The award show last night was one of those fashion moments for Zendaya when she stepped in The Grill restaurant in a Vera Wang Haute couture outfit.

The 25-year-old star adorned a red bandeau bra top paired with long ‘bubble waist’ column skirt.

Adding a gleaming highlight to her look, the actor chose a 60 carats diamond set by Bulgari.

The matching tennis necklace and bracelets along with the layered rings helped Zendaya stole the spotlight.

The Primetime Emmy Awards winner was given the Fashion Icon award, making her the youngest person to ever receive the honor.



