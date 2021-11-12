 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
Will Smith's jaw 'nearly dislocated' seeing daughter Willow's buzz cut

Hollywood actor Will Smith nearly left his jaw completely dislocated after seeing daughter Willow’s shaved head.

Smith shed light on it all during his chat with Metro UK and admitted, "Willow came skipping into the kitchen for breakfast. ‘Good morning, daddy’, she said joyfully, as she bounced to the refrigerator.”

“My jaw nearly dislocated, dislodged, and shattered on the kitchen floor: My world-dominating, hair-whipping, future global superstar was totally bald.”

“My mind raced and scrambled – how was she going to whip her hair if she didn’t have any? Who the hell wants to pay to watch some kid whip their head back. And forth?”

‘But before I could respond, I felt something slowly turning, shifting, until it clicked into place: In a moment of divine connection and revelation, she had reached me.”

At that moment, “I leaned down, peered deeply into her eyes, and said. ‘I got it. I am sorry. I see you’.”

