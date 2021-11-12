 
Kate Middleton ‘to be weighed’ in front of Queen Elizabeth on Christmas

Kate Middleton to be weighed on a vintage scale at Buckingham Palace by the Queen on Christmas

This claim has been made by royal expert Ingrid Seward in an interview with Grazia.

There she began by highlighting the importance of a family meal within Buckingham Palace and admitted that the festive period brings with it a whole host of traditions.

One of which includes having to weigh oneself on a pair of antique scales.

This happens before and after dinner and started back in the 1900s, during the reign of King Edward VII.

He instated this rule because he wanted to make sure his guests ate to their heart's content during the holiday period.

In an attempt to honour that age-old tradition, Kate Middleton and Prince William will also be made to take part.

It will begin after the “present-giving ceremony after tea” and will conclude after “some lethal martinis and a black-tie dinner.”

For those unversed with the rest of the night’s events, Ms Seward explained, “The presents are laid out in the drawing-room on trestle tables covered with white linen table cloths. There will be an order of precedence, but the gifts won’t be extravagant. There are mainly useful things, such as homemade jams, china or curios bought from country fairs.”

