Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making Remembrance Day ‘about themselves’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently came under fire for allegedly making Remembrance Day into something that is completely “about themselves.”



The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers made this claim during his interview with Pod Save the Queen podcast host Ann Gripper.

Mr Myers started off by showcasing his ‘shock’ over Meghan and Harry’s photographic choices.

He admitted, “Perhaps they shouldn’t have been in the photos. If you’d just had their backs and another picture of the wreath they’d laid, I think that would have been appropriate.”

“It’s just, I think, the criticism labelled at them, saying that once again had been made about themselves is a case to answer, unfortunately. Because I was just shocked at the number of photographs that were then put out to the world’s media."