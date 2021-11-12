 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Katie Price claps back at her former husbands after legal letters

Katie Price has responded to her former husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler following legal letters over their kids.

Katie, who is set to marry fiancé Carl Woods, said in a statement, “It’s time for me to clear a few things up after seeing a recent story that Peter and Kieran have done in the dailymail. Firstly I’d like to make it clear that Peter and Kieran have contributed to the state of my mental health.

“I’m asking you both kindly to leave me alone now and stop making money from my name and using it for headlines involving our kids.”

She concluded by saying “Using kids as a pawn is not fair.”

Earlier, there were reports that Kieran and Peter Andre have sent legal letters raising concerns for their children Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, and Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, if Katie gets married to former Love Island star Carl Woods.

