Irrfan Khan’s widow Sutapa Sikdar reveals husband’s unfulfilled wish

A year and a half after Irrfan Khan’s untimely death, his widow Sutapa Sikdar has penned a heartfelt note remembering her late husband and his unfulfilled wishes.

Turning to Facebook to post a four-year-old memory which marked the release of Irrfan’s 2017 film Qarib Qarib Singlle, Sutapa shared that the social networking site opens a “flood gate of memories” for her when she can’t sleep due to sleep disorders.

Recalling Sahir Ludhianvi’s famous lines, “Tum Hote Toh Yeh Hota”, Sutapa shared that Irrfan had always wanted to recite them at least once in his lifetime.

She reminisced how he would marvel at Amitabh Bachchan’s delivery of the line in 1981's Silsila during their time together at the National School of Drama, going on to share a late-night wish of his.

“Irrfan in those late night conversations would say 'yaar mujhe bolna tha yeh ekbaar (I wanted to say these lines once)',” she recalled, adding, “… But some journeys abruptly stop and leave you Qareeb Qareeb Single.”

She ended her note saying, “Kuch log itne qareeb hote hain Ki unke bina bhi Woh zindagi mein qareeb hi rehte hain (Some people are so close to you that even without them in your life, they remain close.)”

Irrfan passed away in April 2020 after a prolonged battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.