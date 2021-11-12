 
Anushka Sharma was 'afraid' of becoming a mother: 'Today, I find myself stronger'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is touching upon the changes she has found in herself after becoming a mother.

The actor, who welcomed her first child, baby girl Vamika this year with husband Virat Kohli, says that she wanted to have an extravagant baby shower during her pregnancy.

“I really wanted a baby shower. I was even willing to throw one for myself. But to get everyone to quarantine in order to attend was hectic and I didn’t want to put my friends through that. So I ended up having a small ceremony at home, with my immediate family in attendance," Anushka told a media outlet.

However, spending time alone with Virat proved to be nurturing for the NH-10 star. "One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn’t playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader.”

Despite doubts of being a good mother, Anushka confessed that welcoming Vamika has made her stronger.

“When you’re completely responsible for an individual who’s dependent on you, you don’t have time to dwell on less important things. When Virat and I look back on the moments or situations that worried us, they feel so trivial in comparison. Today, I find myself stronger, braver, and more sure of myself, way more than I've ever been. I’m making better decisions because a lot of the riff-raff has been cleared out.”

