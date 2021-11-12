T20 World Cup: Hassan Ali's best friend Shadab Khan comes to his defence

Pakistani cricketers Hassan Ali and Shadab Khan. — Twitter

Pakistani cricketers Hassan Ali and Shadab Khan have always set the bar for friendship goals way too high and the latter gave an endearing shout-out to his best friend after Ali faced severe backlash after he dropped Matthew Wade during Pakistan's semi-clash against Australia.



The right-arm pacer dropped a catch off Matthew Wade in a key moment of the T20 World Cup semi-final which Australia won by five wickets on Thursday, breaking the hearts of thousands of Pakistanis in the near-packed stadium.

However, best friend Shadab Khan, who was the star player last night, was quick to defend his fellow player. Taking to his Twitter handle, Khan wrote: “@RealHa55an you are a champion.”

"The entire team is with you," he said.

The vice-captain urged fans to stop attacking Hassan Ali, telling fans that everyone goes through tough times.

"We are all human beings capable of errors. Remember the joy Hasan has given you, don’t do personal attacks please. He is Pakistan’s match-winner. "

Meanwhile, last night skipper Babar Azam also came to Hassan Ali's defence. "I don't feel like that," Babar said on the defeat being blamed on Hassan's dropped catch.

"He is my main bowler and he has won many matches for Pakistan. Players drop catches but he is a fighter and I will back him.

"Everybody doesn't perform everyday. There is a day when one performs, it was just not his day. He is down and we will lift his mood. People will talk but we keep playing."

Ali was trolled on social media as fans blamed the spoiled chance for their World Cup miss after coming into the semi-final unbeaten and favourites.

— Additional input from AFP