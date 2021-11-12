 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' new version is a dig at ex Jake Gyllenhaal: Report

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 12, 2021

American singer Taylor Swift's new version of 2012 album Red  aimed at ex boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, as per The Sun.

Amongst the previously six unreleased song, that Taylor has now included in the new version, one is for Jake.

The speculation comes after a lot of the Blank Space singer's song from the original version were thought to be after the actor.

As per The Sun the songstress's I Bet You Think About Me talks about her breakup with Jake.

Her lyrics accuse the unmentioned lover of having 'laughed at my dreams' and 'rolled your eyes at my jokes.'

Taylor will drop the new version of Red on Friday.

