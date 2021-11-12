 
sports
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi 'unhappy' with Shaheen Shah's performance in T20 World Cup semi-final

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Former Pakistan cricket captain and star all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi is unhappy with the performance of fast bowler Shaheen Afridi which he demonstrated in the Men's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Australia on Thursday had defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to qualify for the T20 World Cup final, in which it will face neighbouring New Zealand. 

In his statement, Afridi said that if Hassan Ali had missed Matthew Wade's catch, the situation still didn't allow Shaheen Afridi to lose hope.

"Missing a catch didn't mean [Shaheen] could allow the batter to hit three sixes off three balls," Afridi said. 

Australia needed 20 runs to win the semi-final in Dubai yesterday when Shaheen Afridi was called to bowl. However, to steer his team towards a win, Wade hit a strong shot, aiming for a sixer. The ball could have been easily caught by Hassan Ali, who at that time was the third man on the field. But unfortunately, he dropped the catch and the Kangaroos scored two more runs. 

If Wade had been sent back to the pavilion, the dynamics of the match could have changed in Pakistan's favour with the arrival of a new batter. 

But the next thing Shaheen knew, Wade hit three sixes off three balls to kick the Men in Green out of the tournament. 

Following Pakistan's disappointing defeat, team skipper Babar Azam also said that Wade's wicket could have been a game changer for Pakistan.

"But if you give a chance to a team like Australia, they would definitely win the match," he said.

— Featured images: AFP

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam's pep talk receives widespread appreciation

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam's pep talk receives widespread appreciation
'The journey has just begun', Babar Azam's father says after Pakistan's T20 World Cup defeat

'The journey has just begun', Babar Azam's father says after Pakistan's T20 World Cup defeat
T20 World Cup: Hassan Ali's best friend Shadab Khan comes to his defence

T20 World Cup: Hassan Ali's best friend Shadab Khan comes to his defence
Watch: Heartbroken Pakistani fans tear up as Pakistan lose to Australia

Watch: Heartbroken Pakistani fans tear up as Pakistan lose to Australia
Pakistan vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell exchanges jersey with 'superstar' Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell exchanges jersey with 'superstar' Haris Rauf
'Warrior' Rizwan wins praise from Shoaib Akhtar, others for fighting semi-final knock

'Warrior' Rizwan wins praise from Shoaib Akhtar, others for fighting semi-final knock
Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter takes David Warner apart for lack of 'sportsman spirit'

Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter takes David Warner apart for lack of 'sportsman spirit'
Pak vs BD: National squad to fly to Bangladesh tonight directly from Dubai

Pak vs BD: National squad to fly to Bangladesh tonight directly from Dubai
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam gives dressing room pep talk to players after semi-final retreat

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam gives dressing room pep talk to players after semi-final retreat
Babar backs 'fighter' Hasan after dropped catch in Australia defeat

Babar backs 'fighter' Hasan after dropped catch in Australia defeat
Rizwan had 'two days in intensive care' before World Cup semi-final

Rizwan had 'two days in intensive care' before World Cup semi-final
'I have faced similar disappointments' in cricket: PM Imran Khan bucks up national team

'I have faced similar disappointments' in cricket: PM Imran Khan bucks up national team

Latest

view all