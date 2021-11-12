Shahid Afridi 'unhappy' with Shaheen Shah's performance in T20 World Cup semi-final

Former Pakistan cricket captain and star all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi is unhappy with the performance of fast bowler Shaheen Afridi which he demonstrated in the Men's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.



Australia on Thursday had defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to qualify for the T20 World Cup final, in which it will face neighbouring New Zealand.

In his statement, Afridi said that if Hassan Ali had missed Matthew Wade's catch, the situation still didn't allow Shaheen Afridi to lose hope.

"Missing a catch didn't mean [Shaheen] could allow the batter to hit three sixes off three balls," Afridi said.

Australia needed 20 runs to win the semi-final in Dubai yesterday when Shaheen Afridi was called to bowl. However, to steer his team towards a win, Wade hit a strong shot, aiming for a sixer. The ball could have been easily caught by Hassan Ali, who at that time was the third man on the field. But unfortunately, he dropped the catch and the Kangaroos scored two more runs.

If Wade had been sent back to the pavilion, the dynamics of the match could have changed in Pakistan's favour with the arrival of a new batter.



But the next thing Shaheen knew, Wade hit three sixes off three balls to kick the Men in Green out of the tournament.



Following Pakistan's disappointing defeat, team skipper Babar Azam also said that Wade's wicket could have been a game changer for Pakistan.

"But if you give a chance to a team like Australia, they would definitely win the match," he said.

— Featured images: AFP