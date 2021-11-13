Meghan Markle’s former aide regretted silence over the initial statement: report

 
Meghan Markle’s former aide reportedly regrets not providing the court with a formal statement on the event of the initial ruling.

A solicitor Keith Mathieson shed some light on the matter and revealed, "Mr [Jason] Knauf now regretted not providing a witness statement to us.”

"It did indeed turn out that, since the summary judgment had deprived Mr Knauf of the opportunity to provide evidence at a trial, he now wished to provide a witness statement to the parties so that his evidence could be considered as part of the appeal."

He also added, "Mr Knauf was plainly a central figure in the events he describes.”

"He was a senior and trusted member of the royal household staff and he continues to occupy an important position as CEO of The Royal Foundation.”

"His witness statement is measured in tone and he has been careful not to include evidence of matters beyond his own personal knowledge.”

"Given the high profile nature of this litigation and the likelihood of his evidence (if admitted) being widely reported, as well as the position he holds, it is hardly conceivable that he would say anything he did not believe to be true and I know of nothing in his evidence which is subject to any reasonable challenge."

