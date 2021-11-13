 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 13 2021
Meghan Markle accuses royal family of 'berating' Harry in new text messages

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

New text messages reveal the Duchess of Sussex was irked by 'constant' backlash by the royal family 

Meghan Markle has called out the royal family for allegedly berating her husband, Prince Harry. 

New text messages from former royal aide Jason Knauf (the couple's former communications secretary) reveal the Duchess of Sussex was irked by 'constant' backlash from members of the monarchy. 

The correspondence between the two was presented in court on Friday  during MailOnline's appeal hearing.

The PA reports that Meghan told Knauf she intended to write the letter, which was sent following her May 2018 nuptials, because she saw "how much pain this is causing [Harry]."

"Even after a week with his dad [Prince Charles] and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context—and revert to 'can't she just go and see him and make this stop?'" Meghan's text read. "They fundamentally don't understand so at least by writing[,] H will able to to say to his family... 'she wrote him a letter and he's still doing.'"

She continued, "By taking this form of action I protect my husband from this constant berating, and while unlikely perhaps it will give my father a moment to pause."

According to the PA, Meghan additionally explained her thought process as she wrote the letter, writing to Knauf, "Obviously everything I have drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked so I have been meticulous in my word choice."

One such choice the Duchess made was calling her father "Daddy," reasoning to Knauf that she's "only ever called him daddy" and "in the unfortunate event that it leaked it would pull at the heartstrings."

Following Knauf's testimony, Meghan apologized to the court for not remembering these conversations with him, stating, "I had absolutely no wish or intention to mislead the Defendant or the Court," according to court documents obtained by E! News. 

