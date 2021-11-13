 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s team reaches Rajasthan to supervise wedding preps: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s team reaches Rajasthan to supervise wedding preps
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s team reaches Rajasthan to supervise wedding preps

Wedding bells are ringing!

Bollywood rumored couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s team has reached Rajasthan Sawai Madhopur district to supervise the wedding preparations as per reports.

It is speculated that both are all set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan. The wedding events are scheduled to be held between 7-12 and the hotel reservation has been finalized.

The event companies are recruited to make their day wedding more spectacular, confirmed officials.

Katrina and Kaushal’s team, on the other hand, has begun their preparations after a 10-member team arrived at Six Senses Barwara Fort on Tuesday to assess the situation.

According to the information received from the hotel management, the team looked at all arrangements related to the wedding. They also went on a survey to see where the groom will arrive on horseback, where the mehendi will be held, and so on.

However, the loving couple has not made an official announcement as of now.

More From Showbiz:

9 years of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan:' Anushka Sharma celebrates with a heartwarming video

9 years of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan:' Anushka Sharma celebrates with a heartwarming video
Katrina Kaif opens up about 'not feeling beautiful' back in the days: 'I didn’t quite fit in'

Katrina Kaif opens up about 'not feeling beautiful' back in the days: 'I didn’t quite fit in'
Sheheryar Munawar shares real deal behind Deepika Padukone leaked picture controversy

Sheheryar Munawar shares real deal behind Deepika Padukone leaked picture controversy
Anushka Sharma talks about body image struggles after welcoming daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma talks about body image struggles after welcoming daughter Vamika
Nora Fatehi’s latest item song ‘Kusu Kusu’ breaks ‘Dilbar’ records

Nora Fatehi’s latest item song ‘Kusu Kusu’ breaks ‘Dilbar’ records
Juhi Chawla pledges 500 trees in Aryan Khan’s name on his birthday

Juhi Chawla pledges 500 trees in Aryan Khan’s name on his birthday
Shahid Kapoor shares a glimpse into ‘day 1’ of shooting Ali Abbas’ action film

Shahid Kapoor shares a glimpse into ‘day 1’ of shooting Ali Abbas’ action film
Vicky Kaushal talks about his 'ideal girl' amid Katrina Kaif wedding rumours

Vicky Kaushal talks about his 'ideal girl' amid Katrina Kaif wedding rumours
Pakistan Zindabad! Celebrities uplift nation's spirits after loss against Australia

Pakistan Zindabad! Celebrities uplift nation's spirits after loss against Australia
Anushka Sharma was 'afraid' of becoming a mother: 'Today, I find myself stronger'

Anushka Sharma was 'afraid' of becoming a mother: 'Today, I find myself stronger'
Ranbir Kapoor recalls the ‘most poignant moment’ in his career

Ranbir Kapoor recalls the ‘most poignant moment’ in his career
Irrfan Khan’s widow Sutapa Sikdar reveals husband’s unfulfilled wish

Irrfan Khan’s widow Sutapa Sikdar reveals husband’s unfulfilled wish

Latest

view all