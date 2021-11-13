Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s team reaches Rajasthan to supervise wedding preps: report

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s team reaches Rajasthan to supervise wedding preps

Wedding bells are ringing!

Bollywood rumored couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s team has reached Rajasthan Sawai Madhopur district to supervise the wedding preparations as per reports.

It is speculated that both are all set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan. The wedding events are scheduled to be held between 7-12 and the hotel reservation has been finalized.

The event companies are recruited to make their day wedding more spectacular, confirmed officials.

Katrina and Kaushal’s team, on the other hand, has begun their preparations after a 10-member team arrived at Six Senses Barwara Fort on Tuesday to assess the situation.

According to the information received from the hotel management, the team looked at all arrangements related to the wedding. They also went on a survey to see where the groom will arrive on horseback, where the mehendi will be held, and so on.

However, the loving couple has not made an official announcement as of now.

