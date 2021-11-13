 
Saturday Nov 13 2021
Jake Gyllenhaal's friend Andrew Burnap still has Taylor Swift's scarf

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal’s relationship in past is recently becoming talk of the town as the actor’s friend Andrew Burnap revealed that he still has the scarf, mentioned in All Too Well

Burnap Tweeted on Friday, “this is gonna sound crazy and you will definitely think I’m kidding but I’m not.”

“I think I am in possession of that scarf,” @McDrewBur revealed.

The Blank Space songster is making waves with her just-in re-recorded version of the track, detailing her break up with Gyllenhaal.

Throwing light on former couple’s relationship, Swift mentioned leaving her scarf with ex-beau at the beginning of song.

The lyrics in question here are, “And I, left my scarf there at your sister’s house.... And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.”

The Guilty actor got candid about his connection with Burnap on The Howard Stern Show when he expressed, “I know Andrew who won.... When he went up, I threw my hands around him. I was so excited for him.”

