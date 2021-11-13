‘Parasite’ star, Lee Sun-Kyun reflects on Korean wave, ‘BTS’, ‘Squid Game’

The Oscar winning film, Parasite’s actor, Lee Sun-Kyun recently opened up on the wide-scale popularity of Korean content.

The star who is now gearing up to rock his performance in Apple’s maiden Korean show, Dr.Brian told The post that the thriller movie, BTS, and now Squid Game have created a wide-scale interest for the culture.

The outlet translated his statement, “There are many platforms that provide easy access to Korean content, so I think it seems fresh and new to people who haven’t been acquainted with the culture.”

“and we have common grounds despite the differences,” added The Coffee Prince star.

Sun-Kyun, 46, went on talking about Korean creators emphasizing on their content even more now that they know it will be watched around the globe.

“They feel more pressure to really live up to those standards. So, I think it’s a virtuous cycle,” he added.

The actor also gave credits to his prominence to the mega-hit film, “It was a total honor for me to be part of such a global hit.

“It also still feels surreal to me that it was such a big hit. I think the reason I was cast in this series in the first place was part of the global fame that ‘Parasite’ brought me,” he concluded.