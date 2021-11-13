 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 13 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Parasite’ star, Lee Sun-Kyun reflects on Korean wave, ‘BTS’, ‘Squid Game’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

‘Parasite’ star, Lee Sun-Kyun reflects on Korean wave, ‘BTS’, ‘Squid Game’
‘Parasite’ star, Lee Sun-Kyun reflects on Korean wave, ‘BTS’, ‘Squid Game’

The Oscar winning film, Parasite’s actor, Lee Sun-Kyun recently opened up on the wide-scale popularity of Korean content.

The star who is now gearing up to rock his performance in Apple’s maiden Korean show, Dr.Brian told The post that the thriller movie, BTS, and now Squid Game have created a wide-scale interest for the culture.

The outlet translated his statement, “There are many platforms that provide easy access to Korean content, so I think it seems fresh and new to people who haven’t been acquainted with the culture.”

“and we have common grounds despite the differences,” added The Coffee Prince star.

Sun-Kyun, 46, went on talking about Korean creators emphasizing on their content even more now that they know it will be watched around the globe.

“They feel more pressure to really live up to those standards. So, I think it’s a virtuous cycle,” he added.

The actor also gave credits to his prominence to the mega-hit film, “It was a total honor for me to be part of such a global hit.

“It also still feels surreal to me that it was such a big hit. I think the reason I was cast in this series in the first place was part of the global fame that ‘Parasite’ brought me,” he concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears to gradually return to work: 'Making music is not her top priority'

Britney Spears to gradually return to work: 'Making music is not her top priority'
Dakota Johnson says Alfred Hitchcock sexually assaulted grandmother Tippi Hedren

Dakota Johnson says Alfred Hitchcock sexually assaulted grandmother Tippi Hedren
The wait is over: Disney's Enchanted sequel gets a release date

The wait is over: Disney's Enchanted sequel gets a release date
Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet make an adorable couple for upcoming film, see 1st look

Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet make an adorable couple for upcoming film, see 1st look
Lady Gaga's mother talks about star's depression during teenage: 'She was unique'

Lady Gaga's mother talks about star's depression during teenage: 'She was unique'
Jake Gyllenhaal’s friend Andrew Burnap still has Taylor Swift’s scarf

Jake Gyllenhaal’s friend Andrew Burnap still has Taylor Swift’s scarf
Travis Scott is keeping to himself at home since Astroworld tragedy, shares lawyer

Travis Scott is keeping to himself at home since Astroworld tragedy, shares lawyer

Dwayne Johnson’s heist movie ‘Red Notice’ releases on Netflix

Dwayne Johnson’s heist movie ‘Red Notice’ releases on Netflix
Prince Charles to abdicate throne to let William become King?

Prince Charles to abdicate throne to let William become King?
Lady Gaga talks about Tony Bennett’s input on Martin Scorsese movies

Lady Gaga talks about Tony Bennett’s input on Martin Scorsese movies
Thomas Markle thinks Harry should have asked Meghan's hand for marriage

Thomas Markle thinks Harry should have asked Meghan's hand for marriage

Turgut Alp of ‘Ertugrul’ thanks Pakistan for love, appreciation

Turgut Alp of ‘Ertugrul’ thanks Pakistan for love, appreciation

Latest

view all