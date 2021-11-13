 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal biographer comments on Meghan Markle's apology

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Royal biographer comments on Meghan Markles apology

Royal biographer Angela Levin is known as a staunch supporter of the British monarchy.

The author has criticised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their decision to step down from their royal duties and target senior members of the family during their interviews.

The Duchess of Sussex has now apologised to a UK court after admitting being involved in a favourable biography of her short tenure as a frontline royal in Britain, despite having previously denied it.

While discussing the latest development on media, Angela said "This is not about respecting privacy, this is about shutting up anyone who dares do or say anything she does not agree with." 

The apology came as part of a British newspaper group´s appeal against a High Court ruling that it breached the Duchess of Sussex´s privacy, by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her father.

Associated Newspapers, which publishes the Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, has submitted that she wrote the letter, knowing it was likely to be leaked, despite claiming the opposite.

It is relying on testimony from her former communications adviser, Jason Knauf, to overturn the lower court´s ruling that publication was "manifestly excessive and... unlawful".

As part of their case at the Court of Appeal in London, the publishers said Knauf provided information to the authors of a biography, "Finding Freedom".

Both Meghan and Harry, who quit royal life last year citing media intrusion and moved to the United States, have previously said they had no direct involvement in the book.

But Knauf said in a witness statement that the best-selling book was "discussed on a routine basis" and "directly with the duchess multiple times in person and over email".

She also gave him briefing points about her life to share with the authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Meghan´s husband, Prince Harry, was also emailed.

Knauf told the court in his statement that Harry had told him there should be plausible deniability and Knauf should provide "the right context and background".

That would "help get some truths out there", he is said to have told the aide.

More From Entertainment:

Snoop Dogg shares pictures from Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday bash

Snoop Dogg shares pictures from Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday bash

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry teach English to Afghan students

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry teach English to Afghan students

Britney Spears to gradually return to work: 'Making music is not her top priority'

Britney Spears to gradually return to work: 'Making music is not her top priority'
‘Parasite’ star, Lee Sun-Kyun reflects on Korean wave, ‘BTS’, ‘Squid Game’

‘Parasite’ star, Lee Sun-Kyun reflects on Korean wave, ‘BTS’, ‘Squid Game’
Dakota Johnson says Alfred Hitchcock sexually assaulted grandmother Tippi Hedren

Dakota Johnson says Alfred Hitchcock sexually assaulted grandmother Tippi Hedren
Celebrity chef Gurpareet Bains passes away following heart attack

Celebrity chef Gurpareet Bains passes away following heart attack
The wait is over: Disney's Enchanted sequel gets a release date

The wait is over: Disney's Enchanted sequel gets a release date
Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet make an adorable couple for upcoming film, see 1st look

Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet make an adorable couple for upcoming film, see 1st look
Lady Gaga's mother talks about star's depression during teenage: 'She was unique'

Lady Gaga's mother talks about star's depression during teenage: 'She was unique'
Jake Gyllenhaal’s friend Andrew Burnap still has Taylor Swift’s scarf

Jake Gyllenhaal’s friend Andrew Burnap still has Taylor Swift’s scarf
Travis Scott is keeping to himself at home since Astroworld tragedy, shares lawyer

Travis Scott is keeping to himself at home since Astroworld tragedy, shares lawyer

Dwayne Johnson’s heist movie ‘Red Notice’ releases on Netflix

Dwayne Johnson’s heist movie ‘Red Notice’ releases on Netflix

Latest

view all