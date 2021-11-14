Britney Spears celebrates the end of her conservatorship: Insider

Britney Spears is reportedly lauding over the official termination of her conservatorship.

An insider close to People magazine has brought this news to light.

They revealed, "She was crying and laughing at the same time. It was hard for her to understand that it's over after so many years."

The inside source also admitted that Britney wants to make sure everyone that’s helped her, hears her gratitude on her ‘monumental day,’ as described by her attorney Mathew Rosengart.

"What's next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It's up to Britney," he explained in his official statement to the press. Since "Britney, as of today, is a free woman."

