 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘uncomfortable truths’ laid bare: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

File Footage

Experts recently weighed in on some of the uncomfortable truths they’ve deduced regarding Meghan Markle battle for privacy.

This claim’s been made by royal expert Camilla Tominey and in her interview with The Telegraph she admitted, "Far from being unsupported by the 'institution', as they described the monarchy to interviewer Oprah Winfrey, the evidence appears to tell a different story.”

She also went on to say, “Rather than being abandoned, it is a damning indictment of the gospel according to Harry and Meghan.”

"Of course, what we have really learnt from this week’s court proceedings is how much control the Sussexes actually had all along – and how much those around them desperately tried to save them from themselves."


More From Entertainment:

Prince William ‘would blame’ Duchess Camilla for ‘the hurt she caused’: report

Prince William ‘would blame’ Duchess Camilla for ‘the hurt she caused’: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for ‘upstaging’ the Queen: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for ‘upstaging’ the Queen: report
Lady Gaga shares emotional tribute to Britney Spears: ‘You’re free!’

Lady Gaga shares emotional tribute to Britney Spears: ‘You’re free!’
Twilight’s Taylor Lautner unveils engagement to Tay Dome

Twilight’s Taylor Lautner unveils engagement to Tay Dome
Will Smith touches on how daughter Willow ‘reformed’ his parenting style

Will Smith touches on how daughter Willow ‘reformed’ his parenting style
Taylor Swift thanks fans for helping release Red Taylor’s Version

Taylor Swift thanks fans for helping release Red Taylor’s Version
Adele highlights the origins of ‘Hold On’: ‘I was such a mess’

Adele highlights the origins of ‘Hold On’: ‘I was such a mess’
What's next for Britney? Check Instagram

What's next for Britney? Check Instagram
Britney Spears celebrates the end of her conservatorship: Insider

Britney Spears celebrates the end of her conservatorship: Insider
Kim Kardashian pokes fun at third divorce: ‘Haven’t figured it out yet’

Kim Kardashian pokes fun at third divorce: ‘Haven’t figured it out yet’
Oprah Winfrey interviews Adele

Oprah Winfrey interviews Adele

'Death ticket': more lawsuits filed over Travis Scott concert

'Death ticket': more lawsuits filed over Travis Scott concert

Latest

view all