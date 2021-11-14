 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Anushka shares one trait Vamika takes from her: 'She’s going to do it'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Anushka shares one trait Vamika takes from her: She’s going to do it
Anushka shares one trait Vamika takes from her: 'She’s going to do it'

Indian actor Anushka Sharma is touching upon one trait of Vamika that is similar to her.

Speaking to Grazia for their November edition, Anushka revealed that her tot is determined and consistent in whatever she does. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star welcomed daughter in January 2021 with husband Virat Kohli.

“I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too,” she said.

Anushka continued,“My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody."

Anushka, who recently accompanied Kohli to Dubai for T20 World Cup landed in India on Saturday.

More From Showbiz:

Rajkummar Rao proposes to Patralekhaa on one knee, bride-to-be follows lead

Rajkummar Rao proposes to Patralekhaa on one knee, bride-to-be follows lead
Humayun Saeed mourns death of actor Sohail Asghar

Humayun Saeed mourns death of actor Sohail Asghar
Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, pour love on Juhi Chawla on her 53rd birthday

Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, pour love on Juhi Chawla on her 53rd birthday
Salman Khan to star in a Telugu film ‘Godfather’ for the first time

Salman Khan to star in a Telugu film ‘Godfather’ for the first time

Asim Azhar pays tribute to Pakistan cricket team with uplifting track: Watch Here

Asim Azhar pays tribute to Pakistan cricket team with uplifting track: Watch Here
Veteran actor Sohail Asghar passes away

Veteran actor Sohail Asghar passes away
Manzar Sehbai did not think about 'what will people say' while marrying Samina Ahmed

Manzar Sehbai did not think about 'what will people say' while marrying Samina Ahmed
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to couple dance at BFF Anushka Ranjan's wedding

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to couple dance at BFF Anushka Ranjan's wedding
Alia Bhatt shows off adorable screensaver of her cosying up to Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shows off adorable screensaver of her cosying up to Ranbir Kapoor
Kangana Ranaut is willing to return Padma Shri if proven wrong about freedom remarks

Kangana Ranaut is willing to return Padma Shri if proven wrong about freedom remarks
9 years of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan:' Anushka Sharma celebrates with a heartwarming video

9 years of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan:' Anushka Sharma celebrates with a heartwarming video
Aryan Khan appears before SIT amid probe in Cruise Drugs case

Aryan Khan appears before SIT amid probe in Cruise Drugs case

Latest

view all