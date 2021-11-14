 
Sunday Nov 14 2021
Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expecting her second child with Abhishek Bachchan?

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Indian actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making rounds on the internet for an alleged pregnancy rumour.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star, who shares 10-year-old Aaradhya with husband Abhishek Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport over the weekend.

The family-of-three was reportedly headed for a short trip to mark their daughter's birthday. However, paparazzi noticed that the 48-year-old, who donned an all-black outfit, was hiding her baby bump with a purse.  

For their day out, Abhishek Bachchan was seen in a blue hoodie and denims with a black face masks. Daughter Aaradhya on the other hand, was seen sporting a pink sweatshirt with black pants and carrying a pink backpack.

