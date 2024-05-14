Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie reunite 16 years after 'The Simple Life'

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are making a television comeback with a brand new reality show.

Almost after two decades of The Simple Life, Hilton and Richie promises new era with the reality show, Peacock.

On Instagram, the duo made an announcement with video clip featuring a television playing.

The caption read, "New Era. Same Besties. Coming soon to Peacock."



The show marks a reunion of Hilton and Richie 16 years after they last appeared together on TV.

The original show, which ran from 2003 to 2007, saw them taking on various low-wage jobs across America, a concept that endeared them to millions of viewers worldwide.

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section with one stating, "SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Another added, "Lovezzzz it! The best of the besties! This show created the word bestie @parishilton"

The news of the reunion first sparked interest earlier in the week when Richie posted a nostalgic collage on Instagram, hinting at a new collaboration with Hilton.

However, the details of their new project, Peacock are not yet disclosed.