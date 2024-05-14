'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor says yes to Cameron Fuller

Cameron Fuller shares Phoebe Dynevor's adorable reaction to proposal

'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor says yes to Cameron Fuller

Phoebe Dynevor, famed for her role in Netflix's Bridgerton, recently got engaged to actor Cameron Fuller.

On Instagram, the Last Ship actor posted a photo of the proposal, featuring Dynevor's surprising reaction.

The photo shared alongside simple heart emoji caption, captured an emotional Dynevor, hands covering her face, as Fuller embraced her from behind against a backdrop of a flower-decorated balcony.

Cameron Fuller shares 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor's adorable reaction to proposal

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for the couple.

One wrote, "The cutest! So happy for you two."

Another added, "Aweeee! Congratulations Cameron and Phoebe."

"The sweetest, loveliest, mostest ever," the third comment read.

The couple, first linked romantically in early 2023, have been relatively private about their relationship.

However, they have made several public appearances together, including at the Wimbledon Championships and the BAFTA Film Awards earlier this year.