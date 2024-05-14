Kelly Clarkson reveals weight loss secret

Kelly Clarkson once weighed 203 pounds which is almost 92 kilograms

Kelly Clarkson, the American Idol winner candidly disclosed her anti-obesity medication.



On Monday, May 13 during the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson interviewed Whoopi Goldberg and discussed their weight loss journey.

The 42-year-old singer-songwriter praised The View co-host, “Every time I run into you, you look younger! You're like Benjamin Button. It's like crazy every time you walk in!”

Goldberg detailed her weight loss noting that she has shed around the weight of ‘two people’.

"I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me, “ said the EGOT winner.

Clarkson quickly chimed in and revealed her melt-off, saying, “Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad."

The Beautiful & Broken singer denied the use of Ozempic, a medication which is originally designed to address type 2 diabetes.

“My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems,” continued Clarkson. “Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else."

Additionally, Clarkson noted that ‘walking in the city’ and ‘a healthy mix’ have helped her get in shape as well.