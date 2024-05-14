Tom Holland marks 'Romeo & Juliet' premiere as career 'highlight'

 

Tom Holland recently took on the iconic character of Romeo in Jamie Lloyd's contemporary rendition of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet.

The production, which opened at the Duke of York's theatre in London, marks the 'highlight' of Holland's career.

After the opening night, the Spider Man star expressed his excitement on Instagram on Monday.

Tom Holland expressed his excitement and gratitude after the 'Romeo & Juliet' play

Alongside a photo with his fellow cast member, Holland penned a thank you note for everyone.

In the caption he wrote, "Tonight was the start of something so special. I’m beyond proud of our cast and crew who have gone above and beyond in every way."

"I can’t wait for the rest of the run. Tonight was truly a highlight of my career and I’m so glad I get to share it with these incredible people. Love you all and see you tomorrow!" he concluded.

Earlier in the day, the actor had stirred anticipation by posting a snapshot of rehearsal.

Tom Holland teased 'Romeo & Juliet' premiere with famous line from the play

He teased in the caption, "But, soft! What light… it’s preview night," quoting famous line from the play.

