Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS hits covered for 'Bridgerton' season 3

The soundtrack for upcoming season of Netflix hit series Bridgerton features a fresh lineup of orchestral pop covers.



The show will include covers from well-known artists such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Nick Jonas.

According to Variety report, music supervisor Justin Kamps and composer Kris Bowers have carefully curated a selection of songs to match the dramatic flair of the upcoming season, which is set to premiere on May 16, 2023.

Here are some of the songs from the soundtrack for the first part of the season, which covers the initial four episodes:

Episode 1:

Cover of GAYLE’s Abcdefu by Vitula

by Vitula String Quartet in G Major op 18 no 2 III Scherzo by BMGPM

by BMGPM Funeral March in C Minor by Soo Woo Kang

by Soo Woo Kang Sonata in G Major, L. 103 by APM

Episode 2:

Cover of Nick Jonas’ Jealous by Shimmer

by Shimmer Cover of BTS’ Dynamite by Vitamin String Quartet

by Vitamin String Quartet String Quartet in B flat Major op 130 – VII Finale by BMGPM

by BMGPM Concerto for Violin, Orch in E-Major, Allegro Assai by APM

Episode 3:

Cover of Sia’s Cheap Thrills by Vitamin String Quartet

by Vitamin String Quartet Cover of Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever by Vitamin String Quartet

by Vitamin String Quartet String Quartet #13 Allegro Mod by APM

by APM Evening Stars by APM

Episode 4: