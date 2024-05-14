Tom Cruise takes fans down memory lane with rare 'Top Gun' photos

Tom Cruise marks 38-years of 'Top Gun' with unseen photos from the movie's set

Tom Cruise shares rare behind-the-scenes photos for 'Top Gun' 38th anniversary

Tom Cruise celebrates 38th anniversary of the classic film Top Gun.

On Instagram, Cruise shared series of nostalgic photos from 1986 movie set.

Tom Cruise shared behind-the-scenes photos from 'Top Gun' set

In the caption, the Mission Impossible star reminisced about the film that not only defined his career but also left a lasting impact on pop culture.

"It’s incredible to look back on the thirty-eight years of Top Gun," he wrote.

Cruise thanked his fans for their enduring support, adding, "To the fans who have been with us since the start, there wouldn’t be a Top Gun Day without you."

The behind-the-scenes photos included the film's late director Tony Scott and a snapshot alongside co-star Val Kilmer and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

He highlighted a special moment captured during the filming of the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, where he revisits an iconic handshake scene from the first film.

Notably, during a recent interview, the film's producer Jerry Bruckheimer teased that the third Top Gun movie might be on the horizon, stating, "We pitched Tom a story he liked. But he's a very in-demand actor and he's got a lot of movies lined up, so we have to wait and see."