Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to spend wedding anniversary at undisclosed location

Bollywood lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer SIngh are flying off to a secret destination to mark their 3rd wedding anniversary.

The duo that tied the knot in 2018, has reportedly put a hold to their work commitments to spend the special day together.

"Despite their jam-packed shoot schedules, Deepika and Ranveer made it a point to take some time off and unwind together on their third marriage Anniversary," says source close to the couple.

The power got married to each other on November 14 in Lake Como, Italy. Both Deepika and Ranveer were joined by close friends and family upon the auspicious occasion.

