 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu spotted at airport with daughter: see pics

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu spotted at airport with daughter: see pics
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu spotted at airport with daughter: see pics 

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, together with their daughter, were photographed at the airport on Sunday morning, as it appeared to be a family excursion.

The high-profile Khan family was spotted at the airport in a relaxed outfit, ready for a relaxing family vacation. Soha wore a grey and black ensemble with a neon backpack and sling for a splash of colour, whilst Kunal wore all black, with a black tee, black joggers, a cap, and a black mask covering his face.

See photos here:

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu spotted at airport with daughter: see pics

Meanwhile, Inaya, the small girl, was dressed in her soothing outfit, with gorgeous ponytails adding to her adorable appearance.

When it comes to depicting couple goals, Soha and Kunal are constantly at the forefront. They have photographed at the beach a few days ago, spending quality time with their loved ones.

They are frequently seen together at traditional festivities such as Diwali, last time Soha shared the most adorable photo of herself and her daughter dressed in matching costumes, leaving us all heart-eyed.

