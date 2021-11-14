 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 14 2021
How much does Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding venue cost? Read to know

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Wedding bells are ringing!

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s luxurious wedding venue costs INR 6 lakhs a night has been finalized to take place at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, Chandigarh.

According to the luxury stay’s website, the nuptials venue is situated at the foothills of the Himalayas and is stretched across 8,000 acres in Siswan Forest Range. They also provide other facilities such as private pools, and health programs, seasonal food, and other recreational activities in the forest located around the resort.

Not only that, but the opulent wedding venue offers four distinct types of rooms in various price ranges. Kohinoor, the most lavish villa, costs almost 600,000 per night.

Last night, the couple had a classy engagement ceremony in which actor Rajkummar proposed to Patralekhaa on one knee, while Patralekhaa also got down on one knee with a ring in her hand and requested him to marry her. Ed Sheeran's song Perfect added more value to the moment of life in the backdrop as the guests captured the moment. 

