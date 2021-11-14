Dia Mirza pens emotional note for son, step daughter, shares rare photos on Children's Day





Dia Mirza pens emotional note for son, daughter, shares rare photos on Children's Day



Dia Mirza Samaira pens down a heartfelt note to son Avyaan and stepdaughter Samaira on children's day with unseen photos on Sunday.

The Bollywood diva shared beautiful memories of Avyaan sleeping in his crib and Samaira posing outdoors, wearing a pink floral kurta, along with a handwritten note featuring a short poem by Kahlil Gibran.

The former Miss Asia Pacific posted,

“You are born free. May you live free. Free to explore and discover the full potential of your being. #ChildrensDay2021 #HappyChildrensDay #SunsetKeDiVane,”

In May, Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed Avyaan, their first child together. Dia wrote in an Instagram post, announcing Avyaan’s birth.

“As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I.”