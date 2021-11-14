Oscar Mayer says it sent Wienermobile keys to Prince Harry after New York gala speech

Prince Harry said he was living the “American Dream” after a recent ride in a car shaped like a hot dog.

He was speaking at the New York gala honouring veterans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala, held on the eve of Veterans Day in the US and Armistice Day in the UK, and praised the “value” of service members and their families.

“It’s wonderful to be back on USS Intrepid a decade after my last visit – and a lot has changed since then. Just last week, I went for a ride on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile – how’s that for living the American dream," He told the audience at the Intrepid Museum.

"Wienermobile" refers to a fleet of motor vehicles shaped like a hot dog on a bun which are used to promote and advertise Oscar Mayer products in the United States.



Commenting on Harry's remarks, Oscar Mayer official Twitter account said, "It was a dream for us too and we'll get back to you about making a Wienermobile with the steering wheel on the right."



In another tweet, the American meat and cold cut production company shared a picture of Wienermobile and wrote, "Here you go Prince Harry- we're mailing the keys to you as we type."









