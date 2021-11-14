 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan thinks Palace hiding something big about Queen’s health: 'More serious situation'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Piers Morgan thinks Palace hiding something big about Queen’s health: More serious situation

Former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter Piers Morgan has put royal fans in confusion as he claimed there's 'something we're not being told about the Queen's health'.

Morgan said he "hoped" he was wrong as he commented on Buckingham Palace's announcement that Her Majesty has a "sprained back".

Morgan took to Twitter and shared a BBC article announcing the Monarch wouldn't be present at the Cenotaph today, writing alongside it: "There's something we're not being told about the Queen's health, it's clearly a more serious situation than the Palace is saying."

TV presenter and writer Morgan shared his concerns about the Queen's health after she pulled out of Remembrance service.

The Remembrance Sunday service would have been the monarch's first public duty since her hospital stay last month, but shortly before the service was set to take place Buckingham Palace released a statement.

The statement said: "The Queen, having sprained her back has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph."

After the Palace's statement, royal fans took to social media and shared messages of support for the Queen and wished her a speedy recovery.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle has this major benefit if deciding to enter politics

Meghan Markle has this major benefit if deciding to enter politics

Oscar Mayer says it sent Wienermobile keys to Prince Harry after New York gala speech

Oscar Mayer says it sent Wienermobile keys to Prince Harry after New York gala speech
Prince William 'blamed' Camilla for 'broken home'

Prince William 'blamed' Camilla for 'broken home'
Meghan Markle faces another lawsuit from her own relative

Meghan Markle faces another lawsuit from her own relative
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez flaunt their years long friendship in a TikTok video

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez flaunt their years long friendship in a TikTok video
Jonathan Majors reflects on working with Idris Elba in ‘The Harder They Fall’

Jonathan Majors reflects on working with Idris Elba in ‘The Harder They Fall’
Lady Gaga looks gorgeous as she graces the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in Italy

Lady Gaga looks gorgeous as she graces the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in Italy
Queen Elizabeth's cousin occupies her spot on Foreign Office balcony

Queen Elizabeth's cousin occupies her spot on Foreign Office balcony
Prince Charles will lay a wreath on Queen Elizabeth's behalf at Sunday´s Remembrance service

Prince Charles will lay a wreath on Queen Elizabeth's behalf at Sunday´s Remembrance service
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married, think fans

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married, think fans
Travis Scott slapped with 108 lawsuits over Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott slapped with 108 lawsuits over Astroworld tragedy

Former 'Apprentice' contestant abruptly ends lawsuit against Donald Trump

Former 'Apprentice' contestant abruptly ends lawsuit against Donald Trump

Latest

view all