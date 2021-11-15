Meghan Markle ‘jokingly believes’ Megxit will lead to the White House: report

Meghan Markle has come under fire for actually believing her path away from the White House actually promises her a seat in the White House.



This claim has been made by royal expert Dan Wootton, and in his interview with GB News he was quoted saying, “The Duchess of Sussex has been cold calling US politicians on private numbers to influence their decisions using her royal title as leverage.”

"This is an astonishing story. Meghan apparently startled Republican lawmakers when she unexpectedly called them to lobby for federal paid parental leave."

He also added, "Members of the Royal Family are meant to keep out of politics. But I've said for a long time, I've spoken to a lot of people close to Meghan, she seriously believes - I mean she may be delusional - but this woman seriously believes she may end up in the White House one day.”

"That's what this is about, this is the start of a US political career. This is the first step in a long walk. Why does she not pick up the phone and say hi, I'm Meghan Markle. Instead, she calls up and says, hi, I'm Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex."