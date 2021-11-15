 
entertainment
Monday Nov 15 2021
Boris Johnson issues update over Queen Elizabeth’s health concerns

Boris Johnson has officially stepped forward with another update regarding Queen Elizabeth’s health.

Boris Johnson provided this update to citizens during the course of his press conference at Downing Street.

There he was quoted saying, "I know that everybody will be wanting to offer their best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen."

" I just wanted to reassure everybody by saying that I did see the Queen for an audience last week on Wednesday in Windsor and she's very well. It shouldn't need saying but I just wanted to say it anyway."

This news comes shortly after rumours of her untimely demise started circulating around social media. All due to her absence from the Remembrance Day celebrations.

