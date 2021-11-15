Meghan Markle’s royal 'berating' claim under fire: report

Meghan Markle has come under fire for her ‘berating’ allegations against the Royal Family.



Royal author and biographer Angela Levin made this claim while speaking on talkRADIO.

There she was quoted saying, "She said that Prince Harry was constantly berated by his family. I don't think they are that type of family."

"They don't get involved in berating. She accuses his father of doing so. I also don't think anyone who is a part of the monarchy should say these things to an aide as well, it's shocking. Prince Charles doesn't get involved in dealing with the press.”

“He doesn't tell people how to present the Royal Family in the right way. He is not going to berate Harry on what to do. It's just so rude and ill-mannered."