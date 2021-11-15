 
entertainment
Monday Nov 15 2021
Web Desk

Adele gushes over beau Rich Paul during concert special

Monday Nov 15, 2021

The British songstress said her romance with Paul is the first wherein she has truly loved herself

Adele came forth opening up about her relationship with Rich Paul during her One Night Only concert special Sunday on CBS.

The British songstress said her romance with Paul is the first wherein she has truly loved herself.

Talking to Oprah Winfrey, the 15-time Grammy winner, said, "He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does."

"And just the easiness of it," Adele added. "It's just been very smooth."

She also shared that this relationship is the first time she's "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."

"It's just timing," the "Easy on Me" singer continued. "But it'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well."

The Hello singer went on to discuss about her divorce with ex Simon Konecki, revealing the changes she made. 

"Once I realized I had a lot of work to do on myself, I stopped drinking and I started working out lots and stuff like that to keep me sort of centered," she said.

