Monday Nov 15 2021
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 'mourned loss of life' after welcoming first child

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley got candid about initial struggles of motherhood when she gave birth to her first son Jack in 2017.

Speaking with Porter magazine, the model, who is expecting her second child with fiancé Jason Statham shared that she "mourned of the loss" of her old life.

"For a period after I had my first son, there was a real shift in identity, and a sort of mourning of the loss of your old life, and who you were," she said. 

"It really took me a long time to come around, but I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit."

"If you're someone that, like me, attach[ed] a lot of identity to my physicality and the way that I felt and looked, I did start to feel this new sense of life," she explained.

"And, now in my thirties, my confidence is so much [greater] and my ability to make decisions and not second-guess myself is stronger.

"I genuinely feel like my life is much more well-rounded."

