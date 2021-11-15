‘Antim’: Salman Khan impressed with Aayush Sharma’s epic transformation



Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a BTS video from the sets of Antim The Final Truth, which depicted Aayush Sharma's incredible journey to become Rahuliya.

Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's brother-in-law, is also in the film Antim, and this time the actor has left his co-stars speechless.

The Race star took to Instagram and shared a video snippet from sets of Antim who plays a police officer in the film, and captioned it, “I was shocked . There’s been a huge transformation from Love Yatri to Antim. He has worked so hard in the film that his work will be appreciated”.

Director Mahesh Manjrekar was also all praise for Aayush. “I think he has done a brilliant job. Nobody I see in the industry today would have played Rahuliya so brilliantly and so convincingly.”



Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana feature in Antim: The Final Truth, which will be released in theatres on November 26.